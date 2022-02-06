James Harden doesn’t move. He is the word of Steve Nash, who in the Denver-Brooklyn pre-match tries to extinguish the rumors of the market that want the Beard on the street in Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons. Responding to a question in the pre-match press conference, the Nets coach reiterated that the management has no intention of selling Barba, who remains determined to try to win with Brooklyn.

the rumors – Closed story? Probably not, at least not until Thursday 9 pm Italian when the negotiations will stop. The reality is that Harden, stopped against the Nuggets by a resentment in his left hamstring that keeps him out for the second consecutive game, is playing well below his standards despite being called up to the All Star Game. And that Brooklyn showed up in Denver with an open streak of 7 defeats. It is evident that Nash’s team, which with 29 wins and 23 losses travels below expectations, is in difficulty, which is why Harden also ended up at the center of market rumors. According to rumors, Barba (who has a 47.4 million player option for next season) would be dissatisfied with the situation in Brooklyn and cohabitation with Kyrie Irving, whose choice not to get vaccinated forces him to a part-time role. being able to play only away games, which is weighing on the Nets. This is why Harden would have winked at Philadelphia, with gm Daryl Morey who would be ready to put Ben Simmons (and at least one between Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz) on the plate to find Barba, his star when he was the gm of the Rockets. See also WRC 2022 | Here's how the teams replaced the banned speaker

the situation – Nash’s no is likely not to close the rumors about Harden’s move. And that Morey and Nets GM Sean Marks get on the phone before Thursday’s deadline. But a trade for someone like Harden, who arrived in Brooklyn in January 2021, is extremely complex to set up in no time. An equal exchange with Simmons (who in 2021-22 has not yet played, separated at home pending a sale since he no longer wants to play in Philadelphia) does not work from an economic point of view: the Sixers should add at least one more player and the Nets have set their sights on young point guard Tyrese Maxey, a talent that Morey would not want to do without. It remains unlikely, unless there are no requests from him at the moment, that the Nets will decide to let Harden go immediately: when Marks brought him Brooklyn a year ago he did it to build a trio of wonders with Irving and Kevin. Durant, Big Three who have hardly ever played together until now due to injuries. Despite the difficulties, the Nets remain convinced that they have a title roster and that when KD returns from the injury the team will resume marching towards that goal (perhaps with some adjustments to be made on the trade market or on the free agent market that will follow) . Fainting right away for Harden, then, doesn’t make sense even for Philadelphia: why make Brooklyn a sensational offer right away when Harden could be bought at almost no cost in the summer? See also Australian Open, Berrettini beats Alcaraz at the tie break of the fifth set and goes to the second round

