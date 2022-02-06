Chiapas.- Due to intense rains, a sinkhole “swallowed” a section of the Ocosingo-Palenque highway in Chiapaswhich caused the closure of the road to vehicular traffic to avoid accidents.

The sinkhole was formed on the morning of this Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the height of the town of Feared Cruisein the municipality of Chilonafter the strong rains registered in Chiapas.

The images spread through social networks show a large sinkhole several meters in diameter that covers practically the entire road, with water flowing in the area where the asphalt layer was located.

Elements of Chiapas Civil Protection They had to close the road to traffic to avoid car accidents, while machinery is already in the area carrying out repair work.

For this reason, the authorities They asked motorists to avoid driving on the Ocosingo-Palenque highway, and instead take some alternative route to get to Palenque or Chilón, since it is not known when the problem of the sinkhole will be resolved.

This is what the sinkhole that formed after heavy rains in Chiapas looks like. Photo: Twitter

This sinkhole was not the only road damage left by the intense rains caused by cold front number 28 in Chiapas and southeastern Mexico.

From its official Twitter account, Chiapas Civil Protection reported this morning that it attended to another large sinkhole that formed on the Tecpatán–Malpaso highway section, Colonia Zapata-Ejido la Libertad detour, where circulation was closed as a preventive measure.

In this case, the asphalt layer cracked and sank in a section of the road, without reaching the magnitude of the sinkhole in the municipality of Chilón.

In its weather forecast, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicts that heavy rains and showers will continue this Sunday due to cold front 28 in the southeast of the country, including the Yucatan peninsula, so it is likely that more damage will be recorded. in the next few hours.