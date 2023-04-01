The S&P 500 posted gains for the second quarter in a row, led by the technology sector, which rose more than 20 percent.

In Friday’s session, the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose by 1.44 percent, to close at 4,109.31 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.74 percent to 12,221.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.26 percent to 33,274.15 points.

Over the course of the week, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose by 3.5 percent, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.4 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.2 percent.

On a quarterly basis, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose by 7.4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 16.8 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.38 percent.