By David French

(Reuters) – The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday, which marked the end of a volatile month for Wall Street, with gains helping the Nasdaq technology index narrowly avoid its worst start to the year. already registered.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.92% to 4,516.89 points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.41% to 14,239.83 points. The Dow Jones rose 1.16% to 35,127.97 points.

