Sinaloa.- By ruling out that there is no confrontation between the Sinaloa militancy and the national leadership of the PRI by Alejandro Moreno’s announcement that Quirino Ordaz Coppel will be expelled, after the approval as ambassador of Mexico in Spainthe coordinator of the parliamentary group of this political party in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, Ricardo Madrid Pérez, called for unity and to recognize the former president as a political asset, but clarified that if this decision were made, the priism of this entity will not be orphaned.

The representation of Mexico abroad should not be part of a political party issue, and in a respectful way, the former governor of Sinaloa Quirino Ordaz Coppel stated that he was grateful to the PRI, he commented.

“Speaking of prizes and delivery of the state, they are delicate things and it will be necessary to have all the reality, the former governor Quirino Ordaz, was governor of the Sinaloans and has always been marked under a route to legality and in adherence to regulations, which he does not coincide with the expressions” of the federal deputy Paloma Sánchez, that former president betrayed the PRI, the legislator stated.

Read more: DIF Sinaloa starts clothing collection “Help us to Help”, for older adults in the state

The former Secretary of Social Development in the state administration, insisted that the Sinaloans are the ones who should judge the work, because there are the works and the financial state of the state of what Ordaz Coppel left.

He said that he is awaiting the resolutions of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary, and he only has to be very respectful of the decision based on the statutes and to which must be added the reasoning of reality, the behavior of the former president and the sample that he gave by sending a letter to the national leadership, being respectful of the party and its political rights.

The PRI has been characterized by various expressions and currents within, and there is no confrontation between the PRI of Sinaloa and the national, which national political actors see the behavior of Ordaz Coppel with respect to this political institute and have put on the table and with charity the conditions, which must be paid to the unit.

Read more: Construction companies will not pay moches in their government or they will lose their jobs, says Rocha Moya

The former governor has the capacity and the resume to assume responsibility as Mexico’s ambassador to Spain, he concluded.