Rescuers found the body of a seven-year-old boy who fell through the ice in the Leningrad region on January 24. This was announced on Sunday, January 30th.

The body was found 70-80 meters downstream from where the child fell through the ice.

The incident took place in the village of Novosaratovka. According to preliminary data, the woman went for an evening walk along the banks of the Neva with her nephews. One of the children, at the moment when the woman was distracted, jumped off the pier onto the ice, which broke through.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under the article “Causing death by negligence.”

On January 19, a woman drowned during Epiphany bathing in the Oredezh River near St. Petersburg. A video appeared on the Web in which she jumps into the hole. She was dragged under the ice by the current, she did not appear on the surface again. People present nearby tried to save her, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The tragedy occurred in front of the children of the deceased. On January 28, the body of a woman was found a kilometer from the ice hole. It was noted that the bathing place was not equipped.

At the end of December 2021, two residents of St. Petersburg drowned in a car in the Gdovsky district of the Pskov region. Their car Renault Kaptur ran off the road, fell into the river and drowned, breaking through the ice. The passengers were unable to get out.