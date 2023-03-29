Try to stop three boys peeing in front of the hotel: night porter beaten to death

He was about to finish his shift at 5.30 in the morning when he saw three boys urinating in front of the hotel where he works. After trying to push them away, he was pushed to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the face.

This is what happened to Alessio Wang, the night porter of a hotel in Marghera. In addition to the 31-year-old, who ended up in hospital with a head injury and fractured face, the three also hit his mother Jin Huifer, who has owned the hotel for almost 20 years, breaking her arm. Some customers who were coming down for breakfast were also beaten. The arrival of other customers finally convinced the three, aged between 20 and 30, to get into the car and flee.

“When I saw my brother this morning he was still in the ambulance with his body covered in bruises, so shocked that he could not speak, stand or open his eyes. He only answered me by shaking his head yes and no ”, his sister Lisa told Il Corriere del Veneto, who said she was “certain” it was not an episode of racist violence. “They certainly had no reason to attack him in such a brutal way, my guess is that they were really too drunk or under the influence of substances, otherwise it would not explain such a tantrum,” she said. “What happened to him could happen to anyone, it could happen again, and now we are afraid”.

Neither the hotel nor the neighbors have cameras facing the street, but the police are viewing the footage taken by a camera placed on the pedestrian crossing in the hope that it caught the scene.