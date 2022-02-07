It opened in the unusual and spectacular setting of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum the 2022 season of the championship NASCAR. The exhibition race, held on a very special circuit just a quarter of a mile long (about 400 meters) housed in the ‘home’ stadium of the 1984 Olympics, was obviously not valid for the regular season rankings, but it allowed all the fans to admire for the first time the new cars of the Next Gen. The cars made their debut starting this year from the main American motorsport series. To prevail in this particular appetizer, which precedes the traditional Daytona race, with the iconic 500 miles, was Joey Logano.

The Ford driver, under Team Penske, finished in command the 150 laps scheduled, having the best of the author of the pole position Kyle Busch, finished second after being overtaken with 35 laps to go. Third at the finish line he arrived Austin Dillon. Several contacts and accidents during the race, also favored by the particularly narrow structure of the track. The year of reigning champion Kyle Larson, of the Hendrick Motorsports team, began with a fifth place, who last year had won the title in the Grand Final in Phoenix at the end of a season dominated and topped off by 10 victories.