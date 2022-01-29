United States.- The robot Peseverance Mars de the Pot keep doing new discoveries, recently the robot that is conducting research in the red planet, mars detected new colors on the planet’s surface, some of them a purple hue that has fascinated scientists.

As mentioned by the researchers, this coloration was detected as a thin and smooth layer on some stones, which seem to have been frosted with a magenta hue, as mentioned Ann Olila, chemist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, United States to the scientific journal The National Geographic.

The researcher mentioned that until now the reason why these magenta hues were formed, which are present in rocks of all shapes and sizes.

NASA’s Perseverance captured this image of Nataani Rock in May 2021/ NASA

Nina Lanza, head of the Space and Planetary Exploration team at Los Alamos National Laboratory who also collaborates in the investigation, said that with this investigation it is expected to learn a lot about Mars. This is because discovering the origin of the mysterious purple spots could help reveal the history of the origin of the red planet, including whether it could ever harbor life.

The researchers also believe that through this research it will also be possible to learn more about geological processes and how this changes from one planet to another.

These purple finds were found by Perseverance at Jezero Crater, a well of approximately 45 kilometers wide It was formed by a meteor impact billions of years ago. For nearly a year, NASA’s rover has traveled the crater on almost all of its routes, finding purple flashes in the rocks.