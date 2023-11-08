Since it has been discovered that humans can visit other planets thanks to scientific advances, there has always been a doubt as to whether there will be any type of life on these giant stars of the species, no matter if it is intelligent or a bit more hostile. With this in mind, information related to Jupiterwhich could have life within certain parts of its ecosystem.

As mentioned by NASA in recent research, the moon of this planet could host some type of life, and that is because the satellite has a composition of water in certain parts. So it could have some species of fish or creatures that live there. Which could be a reason for experiments and continue to be explored much more in depth.

It is worth mentioning that this moon has been called by the name Europe due to those who have discovered it, and within this place a way has been sought to find some type of proof that there is carbon dioxide in its waters. Thus one could reach the conclusion that there are beings living within them, something that for now is not 100% correct.

Here is part of what was mentioned by herself POT:

The analysis indicates that this carbon probably originated in the subsurface ocean and was not transported by meteorites or other external sources. Furthermore, it was deposited on a geologically recent time scale.

The space company will continue with the investigations until it has more certain answers.

Editor’s note: It would be interesting for people to venture there, but it will probably be a journey of years that may not last a lifetime to get there. So it could be that we never see creatures from other places in space.