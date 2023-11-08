President of the Chamber states that the Federal Audit Court goes beyond its functions when participating in processes

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Tuesday (November 7, 2023), in an interview with journalists, that the TCU (Federal Audit Court) goes beyond its functions when participating in the renewal of electricity distribution concessions.

Lira referred to the analysis of renewal processes. On September 15, the government sent a proposal to the court establishing criteria for distribution companies to maintain current services.

The president of the Chamber stated that concession renewals are progressing in the court’s conciliation chamber systems and that this “is drawing the attention of Congress”.

He stated that TCU does not have this responsibility and “the signal is advancing”. This type of action would need, according to Lira, to be established by law. “Where does it say that the TCU has become a conciliatory body?”, he said.

“Some decisions from there [TCU] have a high chance of being revised or annulled. These things need to have legal certainty. You cannot renew your concession with a conciliation chamber”, said Lira. She claimed to have alerted the TCU about this.

The president of the Chamber said that the role of establishing rules on the subject belongs to the Legislature. He also pointed out misuse of functions in regulatory agencies.

“We already have legal uncertainties, all proposed by the agencies. We have to find a way to resolve this issue“, he said. In Lira’s assessment, the agencies are “in crisis”.