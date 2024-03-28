Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections continues to enrich the gaming experience with the introduction of new content and initiatives. Bandai Namco has announced two significant innovations that promise to further increase players' involvement and fun: the arrival of a new DLC (Downloadable Content) and the organization of a free and limited-time special gaming event. The first novelty concerns the addition of a new character as part of a DLC. After introducing Hagomoro Otsutsuki as the first extra available with the Season Pass, it is the turn of Isshiki Otsutsuki, another member of the legendary Otsutsuki clan, to make his debut in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Isshiki, who arrived on Earth about a thousand years ago together with Kaguya Otsutsuki, Hagomoro's mother, aims to plant a Divine Tree to feed on his chakra.

The DLC pack is not limited to the addition of Isshiki Otsutsuki but also includes other exclusive content: two special costumes for Boruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha inspired by a “Time Travel”, twelve matching jokes and five new images for the ninja cards. As with previous DLCs, this pack can also be purchased separately, offering players more customization options. Parallel to the introduction of the new DLC, Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will host a game event called “Ninja Battle”. This special competition will start today and end on April 2nd. During the event, participants will be invited to choose a team and compete in three different categories to accumulate points and aspire to final victory.