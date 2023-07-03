BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the second DLC of the Season Pass 6 Of NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERthat is to say Obito Uchiha (Knight Force of the Ten-Tails).

We can see it below in action in a new trailer, remembering that the title based on the famous shonen manga by Masashi Kishimoto is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Obito Uchiha (Knight Force of the Ten-Tails)

Obito Uchiha arrives to change the world of Ninja thanks to his Ten Tails Jinchuriki form. The powerful member of the Uchiha clan is the second content of Season Pass 6 after Minato and players can immediately experience his devastating abilities.

Obito Uchiha is available as individual DLC or part of Season Pass 6. Season Pass owners can access even more content, including the new secret technique “Kurama Taikyoku Rasengan”!

