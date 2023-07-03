Visa to travel to the United States: what can you do if your application is rejected?

If your visa application is denied, the consular officer must provide you with a written explanation of the reason for the denial.either. Among the most common reasons for the rejection of the document, is the lack of sufficient links with the country of originthe lack of sufficient evidence that you will return to your country after your stay in the United States, or the presence of a negative criminal or immigration history.

If the application is denied, you may be able to apply for a waiver of grounds. Grounds of inadmissibility include things like a criminal record, communicable diseases, and violations of immigration laws, among other things. If you think you might be eligible for a waiver, you should consult with an immigration attorney to learn more about the process and requirements.

What can you do?

If your application is denied, you have the right to:

Ask why your application was denied. Request a waiver of grounds of inadmissibility, if you are eligible and the waiver is approved, you can be issued a visa.

Get more information from the Department of State on visa denials, and also learn: How to qualify for a visa. Reasons why you might not be eligible for a visa. When you can reapply for a visa. How to request a waiver of grounds of inadmissibility (I-601 Waiver).

