the sleeve of Naruto It began to be published 23 years before and that is how Masashi Kishimoto, its creator, began to fascinate us with the adventures of the hyperactive Naruto Uzumaki.

Well, to remember the above, this mangaka did something special. What happens is that Kishimoto decided to redraw the cover of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the same idea that he had more than two decades ago.

The result was shared by this editorial on social networks with a message. On one side you can see the cover of Shonen Jump and on the other that of the sister publication Saikyo Jump.

Yes, there was little point in the first replicating this cover despite the fact that it is a classic. Obviously, the biggest difference that stands out is how Masashi Kishimoto’s drawing style has evolved with Naruto in the course of years.

This is completely normal. When an artist begins to draw he has a particular style, which improves and perfects over time. This is something that can be noticed more with works of long duration.

There is the case one piece, where not only because of the time jump is involved. Eiichiro Oda’s drawing changed over time and is now more detailed. The same can be said of Masashi Kishimoto with Naruto.

#最強ジャンプ 2月特大号

⇆週刊少年ジャンプ1999年43号 1/4(水)発売の最強ジャンプの表紙は岸本斉史先生描き下ろし！ 「Naruto」 1 話 掲載 時 の 表紙 を リメイク し て い。 さらに 付録 の スタンド も 岸本 先生 による 描き下ろし と なっ て い ます !!発売をお楽しみに!#ジャンプフェスタ pic.twitter.com/zYEYw01WHt — 最強ジャンプ (@SAIKYO_JUMP) December 17, 2022

How many chapters and volumes does the Naruto manga by Masashi Kishimoto have?

the sleeve of Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto is currently finished and in the end it achieved an impressive 72 compiled book volumes.

When this author finished his work, he had accumulated 700 chapters and the last one came out on November 10, 2014.

As for the aforementioned volumes, 72 came out in Japan on February 4, 2015. To handle the history of Kishimoto’s work, it is divided into two parts.

The first part is from the first volume to 27, while the second is from 28 to 72. The work of this mangaka and the anime based on it are still very popular today.

That is why any news about this series always attracts attention. It’s the same reason the sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generationshas failed to have the same impact and penetration as the original story.

In addition to Naruto we have more anime information at EarthGamer.