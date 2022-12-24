Naruto is a long saga full of character and one of the most popular, for its strengths and weaknesses, is Tsunade. Even the cosplay world hasn’t forgotten the ninja, as the Tsunade cosplay realized by hinatsusahwhich shows us the character with and without the Hokage suit.

As you can see just below, in a double shot we see Tsunade without and with the green robe (complete with a hat) as a Hokage. Recall that the ninja becomes Hokage during the narrative arc of Naruto, after the death of the previous one.

Tell us what you think of the Tsunade cosplay made by hinatsusah? Has the Naruto character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?