The 2022 season was certainly a special one in the career of George Russell. In fact, the young British driver, after three years spent behind the grid at the wheel of a Williams, had the opportunity to taste the high-altitude challenges by putting himself to the test in Mercedes as a teammate of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Despite the problems related to the not always excellent competitiveness of the W13 from Brackley, Russell’s debut season on the silver arrows was triumphal.

The King’s Lynn pilot has won his first career race and obtained his first pole position managing to beat his more famous teammate in terms of number of points obtained in the championship. Russell has moved on to fill the place that had been held by the Finn for five seasons Valtteri Bottas. The driver from Nastola played a key role in helping the team and Lewis Hamilton win nine of the ten championship titles available (Drivers and Constructors) between 2017 and 2021 but he had never managed to get out of the shadow cone projected by Hamilton.

For this reason the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffquestioned by the British channel Channel 4 regarding the choice to replace the #77 with Russell, he explained how in his opinion the time had come for Bottas to prove himself in a less demanding environment. “I think it was a good moment for Valtteri to leave the team – Wolff commented – because the pressure on him was enormous and he didn’t want to be a follower. Now racing with Alfa Romeo he seems to be different, even happier than when he was in this pressure cooker that is Mercedes“.

The announcement of the change between Bottas and Russell took place in the final part of the 2021 season and Wolff told why he himself waited so long in making a choice. “In reality I’d decided pretty early on that I wanted to have George in the car – revealed Wolff – but I didn’t commit to George until I knew Valtteri had found a good position. I haven’t engaged with him and I haven’t disclosed it to anyone outside because that’s the respect I have for the people I care about.”he concluded.