Maybe the adventures they had Naruto as the protagonist have been left behind, but his legacy lives on thanks to his son and his own odyssey. Boruto at this time it has its own anime which has even come to be considered one of the best of last year. It seems that he is following the path of his father.

Of course, in addition to new and frantic ninja fights, the anime of Boruto has presented us with the facet of Naruto as a parent. After defeating Madara Uchiha, he decided to start one with hinata and lead a more peaceful life with her and her children. Although we must admit that it is not something that we would expect to see in cosplay, it seems that it has served as the inspiration for a very remarkable one.

Naruto and his family come to life thanks to cosplay

Naruto and company are no strangers to the world of cosplay. We constantly find ourselves inspired by different characters in this saga. While most focus on reflecting his power or exploiting some of his most characteristic aspects, one family showed that family affection can be portrayed.

the cosplayer mikanpack She is an artist specialized in making characterizations together with her husband and her son. This time they decided to give life to Naruto, hinata Y Boruto for a nice family portrait. Unfortunately there was no one to take the place of the little Himawari, but they managed to do an excellent job.

The moment they captured coupled with the fact that their son is still young makes us think that this is what he must have looked like. Naruto at the beginning of his life as a father. In addition, the characterizations are very well achieved in general, which helps us to believe that they are their flesh and blood versions.

mikanpack It shows that cosplay can be a hobby that can be enjoyed by the whole family. In addition to this inspired by Naruto, the cosplayer, her husband and their son have made some of sailor Moon, dragon quest Y jujutsu kaisen. Which other anime family do you think they should emulate?

