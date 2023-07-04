













Narnia returns with two new films from the hand of the director of Barbie, Greta Gerwig







According to the available information, Greta Gerwig will be in charge of at least two Narnia films as part of the agreement that the streaming service has with the owners of the rights to this story by the writer CS Lewis.

It must be remembered that this agreement between Netflix and the C. S. Lewis Company came to fruition in 2018. What happened next is that the streaming service hired the co-writer of Coconut, Matthew Aldrich to create the concept behind what they want to achieve with these new adaptations of Narnia.

It’s worth noting that it won’t just be about the movies he’s directing. Greta GerwigThey also have plans to make productions with a television format, only these will surely fall into the hands of other directors or creatives that you are already thinking of. Netflix.

Well, this film project already has its director. And the producers? Mark Gordan, Douglas Gresham and Vinceny Sieber will be in charge of taking the roles of Executive Producers of both the movies and the television shows. The only question that remains is what will go first in Netflix’s plans.

Let’s not lose sight of what Netflix He does not stop betting on new material, as well as on that which he licenses but that imposes his vision on him. Betting on this kind of productions is something that will become much more common every day.

Does this announcement excite you?

