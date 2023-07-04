The blue derby, a remake of the match played a few weeks ago in Stuttgart, will open the day on pitch 12. Paolini is looking for a feat against Kvitova, Arnaldi against Carballes Baena

Francis Sessa

The second day of Wimbledon will start strong. The match of the day, for us from Italy, is Sonego-Berrettini, a derby bis after the match a few weeks ago in Stuttgart with the clear success of Lorenzo (6-1 6-2): the match will open the program on pitch 12 , starting at 12 Italian. The positive news, therefore, is that the match between Sonego and Berrettini will not overlap – or will only partially – with the schedule of the two main fields.

Italians — Let’s stay with the Italians, numerous men and women on the second day. Jasmine Paolini will be called to a feat: in the second match of the day on court 2 – after the fascinating match between Tsitsipas and Thiem – she will face Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion and fresh winner of the Berlin tournament. Cecchinato will instead close the day on Court 5 against Nicolas Jarry, on court 7 Errani will take the field (first match, at 12, against Brengle) and then Arnaldi (debut in the main draw of the Championships, against Carballes Baena). Bronzetti will close the program on Court 14 against Cristian and Giorgi will challenge Gracheva in the second match on court 15. See also MotoGP | Sepang test, Day 2: Martin before the flood

the others — There will be so much to follow, then. Also because to this must be added the two main courts, the central one (starting at 2.30 pm) and Court 1 (from 2 pm). The program in Wimbledon’s most important venue will be inaugurated by the defending champion, Elena Rybakina, who will meet Shelby Rogers. This is followed by the all-British challenge between Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston (in the draw with wild card) before closing with Aryna Sabalena, on the field with the Hungarian Panna Udvardy. Carlos Alcaraz will open the day on court 1: the number 1 in the world, champion at Queen’s, will challenge the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. The next two matches will be Jabeur-Frech and Norrie-Machac. On court 2, after Thiem-Tsitsipas and Kvitova-Paolini, it will be Krejcikova’s turn first (against Watson) and then Medvedev (with Fery). While Rune, Sakkari and Zverev will play back-to-back on Court 3.