24 Entertainment and NetEase have announced the Xbox One version of Naraka: Bladepoint closed scheduled for the end of August. New users will be able to Sign up from Xbox One until August 28th but will not receive the gifts available to existing players when transitioning to other systems, as explained below. In-game purchases on Xbox One will only be possible until July 24.

Transition

The official press release explains that “starting August 28th Naraka: Bladepoint will no longer be supported on Xbox One.” Essentially, players they will no longer be able to play it on Microsoft’s console. “This difficult decision was made due to the technical limitations of the Xbox One hardware.”

The developers explained that they are constantly updating Naraka with new content to keep it fresh and interesting. However, this content, including new maps and events, can no longer be properly handled by Xbox One. Continuing to release such updates on the console would mean offering a mediocre gameplay experience, which the developers want to avoid.

Xbox One players can still access the game through their Xbox account when playing on Xbox Series X/S or via the Xbox app on Windows PC (Xbox on PC). All progress made on Xbox One will be saved and available when logging in on Xbox Series X/S or Xbox on PC. To help offset the disruption caused by the shutdown, developers will be offering transition gifts to all Xbox One players who upgrade to Xbox Series X/S or continue playing on Xbox on PC. The gifts will be redeemable through October 30.

Naraka: Bladepoint remains available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, on PC directly from NetEase, on Xbox Series X/S, and on PlayStation 5. A new event dedicated to The Witcher 3 is coming soon.