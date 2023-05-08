The worst Real Murcia has appeared at the most decisive moment of the season. The team led by Mario Simón has only added one point in the last four games after losing three of them. In addition, despite the fact that they had made six trips without losing, both in Amorebieta and in Pamplona the Murcian team made the same mistake: taking a nap when the game was on their side.

In Tajonar, in another key game, Mario Simón’s men had managed to get the game back on track with a goal from Pedro León after a quarter of an hour into play, although just before going through the changing rooms, Murcia fell asleep and conceded a goal in discount. It was after a corner kick that Herrando, unmarked and in the Murcia small area, finished off the net with a great header. Only thirteen minutes later, the Navarrese subsidiary made it 2-1 after taking advantage of a penalty awarded by Alberto López in an avoidable play. From then until the end, he had to row against the current to achieve a draw that came to little.

Something similar happened in Urritxe; In the first half, he managed to stop Amorebieta from entering the game and then controlled the game, although after the break he conceded two goals that were inappropriate for a team fighting for promotion.

Murcia have also conceded seven goals in the last five games, five of which have come in the last three rounds against Amorebieta (2), Intercity (1) and Osasuna Promises (2). To make matters worse, in two of the last four, the two home games against the Balearic Islands and Intercity, they failed to score a goal.

Weak against those above



Curiously, Mario Simón’s team is one of the best visitors in group 2, although, nevertheless, it has not managed to win in the four most difficult stadiums in the group, which are also those of the first four classified. He did not score a single point at Urritxe against Amorebieta (2-0), at Pepico Amat against Eldense (1-0), at Castalia against Castellón (1-0) and at Johan Cruyff against Barça B (2-0). -0), also not scoring a goal in three of them.

In fact, Real Murcia has played 12 games against the current top seven in group 2 and has only won two of them; against Real Sociedad B and SD Logroñés at home.