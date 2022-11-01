Napoli’s opponents: Bruges, Dortmund, Eintracht and … two shivers
Having won the group, Spalletti’s team will draw in the double confrontation (14/15/21/22 February, return on 7/8/14/15 March) one of the runners-up of the other groups (not Milan, if it qualifies, Inter, as Italians, and Liverpool, in the same group). Real (minimum) risk (almost certainly Leipzig instead) but also Psg, if Benfica finish first
Another trouble for Juve: Kean gets hurt, skips PSG and is at great risk for Inter
Another injury at Juventus home: inflammation of the right thigh for the attackerMoise Kean will miss tonight's match against PSG...
