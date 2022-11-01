US President Joe Biden addressed Democratic Party supporters in Florida on Nov. 1 to support gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings ahead of next week’s midterm elections. His speech was marked by reservations from the very beginning.

“The last time I was here a month ago was due to Hurricane Ivan (“Ivan” is the 10th strongest tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean that hit the Caribbean in 2004. – Ed.), that is, “Ian”, sorry, ”the head of the White House began his speech.

Despite trying to correct himself, Biden could not correctly pronounce the name of the devastating Category 4 hurricane Ian.

Then the American leader uttered a few more phrases that were distributed in quotes on social networks. For example, speaking about inflation, Biden called this global phenomenon a consequence of the war in Iraq, then the situation in Ukraine, and summed it up by remembering Iraq, since his son died there.

“Inflation is now a worldwide problem because of the war in Iraq… sorry, in Ukraine. I thought about Iraq because my son died there,” the American president says in the video.

Joe Biden has never been able to determine the place of death of his son Beau Biden, who died of cancer. Last month in Colorado, he said former Delaware Attorney General and military reservist Beau Biden “lost his life in Iraq.”

Then the White House said The Washington Examinerthat the president believes his son’s death from glioblastoma in 2015 was the result of exposure to garbage and waste incineration pits. Bo died of cancer six years after he returned from service in 2008-2009.

Another reservation of the President of the United States was noted by journalist Greg Price. He posted on Twitter several posts with Biden’s speech, in one of which the latter points to his curious acquaintances.

“Joe Biden claims he talked to the man who invented insulin. I googled it and the two guys who invented insulin died in 1948 and 1978 so judge for yourself,” Price wrote.

In early October, the President of the United States in Florida already had a landmark appearance in front of the public when he publicly cursed while talking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. Then Biden added a strong word to the remark about his invincibility.

Biden scored another caveat on October 29, speaking about the Democratic 2018 election campaign. The American leader noted that they visited 54 US states out of 50 existing ones.