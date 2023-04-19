Minister of Social Development says that the program’s registration should be recovered by December of this year

The Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Diassaid on Tuesday (April 18, 2023) that the government should continue making blockades like the one announced last Wednesday (April 12), which suspended the registration of 1.2 million beneficiaries.

“unfortunately the amount [de fraudes] it was much bigger than what we could achieve until now. If we look from May 2022 to the beginning of October, we will find around 5.5 million [cadastros] sole proprietorships. So something strange there was going on.,” Diaz said.

The statement was given after the minister’s participation in the event “Education Now”carried out by the NGO Todos pela Educação.

Wellington Dias says that the registry revisions should extend at least until December. “By the month of July, we should have advanced well. But I think we’re going to have a good record, in the pattern that Brazil already had, around December“, he stated.

The minister stated that, on the other hand, there should also be inclusion of registrations. “We also have the active search program. About 12,000 professionals in all municipalities looking for homeless people, people from the forest and riverside people on the outskirts of cities where the State has never been there to lend a hand”says Wellington.

Understand

As shown by Power360the Bolsonaro government increased the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família from 14.5 million to 21.6 million in the 2022 election year. At least 3 million of the 7 million new beneficiaries were included in the program in the 3 months leading up to the elections.

The situation caused the number of beneficiaries of the program to exceed formal work in 13 Brazilian states, including all those in the Northeast.

Education Now Seminar

The Seminar “Education Now” was held on the afternoon of this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), at the Brasil 21 Convention Center, located in the center of Brasília.

The event was opened by ministers Camilo Santana (Education), Wellington Dias (Social Development), Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget) and Anielle Franco (Racial Equality).

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, should also participate in the seminar alongside the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Luis Roberto Barroso.

Governors Eduardo Leite (RS), Helder Barbalho (PA), Jerônimo Rodrigues (BA), Rafael Fonteles (PI) and Raquel Lyra (PE) were also present.