The Napolipopular Italian club where he was a figure Diego Maradonaended a 33-year streak without a title in Calcio and this Thursday he celebrated again, unleashing the euphoria of an entire city that was hungry for a title.

(You may be interested in: The secrets of the success of the Ecuadorian millionaire who bought Huila)

May 4 will be remembered for life in Naples as the day he touched the sky again, conquering a historic ‘Scudetto’ that resisted in recent days but had had an owner since February.

Osimhen worked the miracle and scored the final equalizer against Udinese (1-1) that certified glory for all a town eager for a party that it finally found for the third time in its history.

The long wait for Naples and the city that bears his name is over. Because Naples, at least these days, is not a city with a team, but a team with a city behind it. It was too many 33 years without being able to celebrate anything, but, although far from home and scared, the city of Buenos Aires felt great again, even more so.

He had, yes, to suffer to reach the happy ending. And like any good story, it had its corresponding script twists, surprises and heroes. Surely the Neapolitans would have loved to certify it with a home win, but surely they would not have imagined this day at the beginning of the season.

The feat of Napoli

It all started with an insufficient first half, in line with the bitter one against Salernitana last Sunday. This time the feeling of the game was even worse than a last-gasp goal.

Because getting up twice is very complicated and a goal from Udinese in minute 13, a direct shot at Lovric’s squad that brought with it the ghosts of the last game due to its resemblance to that of Boulaye Dia at Maradona that postponed the long-awaited party It seemed like too much punishment. Two consecutive blows in four days and less than 90 minutes to recover.

The Udinese midfielder managed to take advantage of an error in the Neapolitan swing to receive without a mark and with time inside the area. Again Spalletti frowned, noted in the notebook and seemed to know exactly what he had to do to change his team. And it is that Napoli seemed to be playing for a while with a slab that was too heavy.



(Read also: Christian: the hard road that the Colombian traveled to reach the NFL)

Perhaps having an entire town more pending than ever or the possibility of going down in history was being too much for a team that had done everything perfectly so far, but which lacked the finishing touch. But the virtue of this Naples, one of them, is that in addition to being a choral team, it has enough individualities to come out on top in moments of greatest trouble.

And this time, like so many others throughout the season, it was Victor Osimhen who was in charge of guiding his team to success with a goal just after half-time that completely changed the game. The Diego Armando Maradona exploded, 800 km from Udine, with flares, firecrackers and horns. And Napoli was another team. He recovered his essence, he got rid of the slab that he carried and that prevented him from being himself, from being that feared team in Italy and that was the sensation of Europe. From the equalizing goal, Udinese knew they had no choice but to put up with the onslaught of the deserved champion. Because Napoli rediscovered themselves and did not miss another opportunity to achieve the almost unthinkable. This time a draw was enough.



A 1-1 that may not go down in history as Osimhen will after scoring the goal. A goal that will be difficult to erase from the retina of the Neapolitans and that will be difficult to stop talking about in Naples. This time, the Partenopean team did not miss their appointment with history, they became champions of the ‘Scudetto’ and returned an entire town to the top of Italy.

EFE

More sports news