An update on Netflix series Of one piece comes from Eiichiro Odacreator of the original manga, who commented on the production of the live action show in a message posted on Instagram, communicating that it is almost ready and now close to the exit.

“I’ve been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now,” wrote Oda, “Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from different cultures so when it comes to entertainment, we have codes, skills different specifications and goals. Sometimes it can be frustrating on both sides,” the author wrote.

It seems that the mangaka wanted to point out how the production of the series live action of One Piece was not easy, at least in the first phase, but then the frictions are smoothed out. “I found myself thinking: if we’re all trying to go in the same direction why aren’t we in tune? There was even a moment when I thought about whether a foreign production was really possible or not”.

However, the problems seem to have finally been overcome: “We have been working hard for a long time, and now each of us is working in harmony. We are finally here, considering where I am in my life, I think this is the last chance to bring One Piece all over the worldOda reported.

The author also made it known that the production is currently in the finishing phase of all eight episodes that make up the series, which “it will sail very soon“, he reported. The Netflix series will be a partial adaptation of the famous manga/anime, based on what was previously announced, we know that it should be released in the course of 2023 but there is still no more precise information.