Not very brilliant Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, sure Kim. Step back for Spalletti, who misses Fabian Ruiz

The good news for Napoli is not having conceded goals for the first time during the four international friendlies played in Castel di Sangro, but against Espanyol – under the gaze of Aurelio De Laurentiis, protagonist of a lively protest against the referee – Spalletti’s team registered a step back from the point of view of the offensive maneuver. The quality of Fabian Ruiz in the median was very lacking (the Spaniard missed today’s commitment due to muscle fatigue) while Lobotka appeared late in condition.

As a result, the Azzurri struggled to arrive on the tips and only Osimhen tried with conviction in the first fraction, especially at the start, finding in two circumstances the goalkeeper Lecomte denying him the joy of the goal. Kvaratskhelia turned on only on one occasion, while the Spaniards never managed to worry Kim (very sure) and teammates during the first fraction. On the outside, Napoli was not able to break through even in the second half (thanks to the absences of Politano and Ounas) because Lozano (dangerous on the development of a corner) did not find the winning flash while Meret’s deputy, Contini, saved the team twice. his with some nice saves in all and Osimhen repelled a gore of Vinicius on the line. Zero to zero and everyone at home, in the sense that Napoli will now return to Castel Volturno to prepare for their debut in the August 15th season against Verona. See also Piqué and Shakira, without filter: they reveal what would have been their last conversation

SHOULDER – “Tonight Espanyol closed, they committed many fouls, they chose a very aggressive conduct and this therefore gave us the opportunity to train even in the championship climate – explained Luciano Spalletti at the end of the match -. I think we are at the point. right of condition to be able to start the official season “. The Napoli coach then added: “Obviously there are some evolutions to be made and some things to fix. But the growth must be done gradually, especially during the year. I am satisfied with this pre-season and now we will be ready for the debut on Monday in Verona.” .

