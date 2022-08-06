The Russian Defense Ministry warned about the preparation of a large-scale provocation in Kyiv

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Center for Defense Control of the Russian Federation, warned that Kyiv was preparing to commit another large-scale provocation with the death of civilians, allegedly as a result of indiscriminate strikes by the Russian military. His words lead RIA News.

“The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the forces of the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations is preparing another large-scale provocation with the death of civilians, allegedly as a result of indiscriminate strikes by the Russian Armed Forces,” said a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

He added that in order to carry out a provocation in the suburbs of Slavyansk, mortar crews were deployed, with which it is planned to fire on places densely populated by the local population and refugees on August 7.

On July 28, Mizintsev spoke about the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to arrange a provocation. According to him, they want to blow up a dam in the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and blame Russian soldiers for it.