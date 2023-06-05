“An afterthought? No, I have to be true to myself, it’s a decision I made, reasoned. From home I’ll always be able to see them and cheer for them and I don’t owl…”. Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, bids farewell to the Neapolitan club after winning the 2022-2023 championship. “Any advice to anyone who will come after me? It’s always difficult, everyone looks at football in their own way. I’d tell them to trust these guys who have human and football qualities and that they can even do it alone at times, which will be nice to see” , he tells Dazn.

“What do I feel? It’s incredible stuff, you receive all this happiness and passion and it becomes difficult to describe it. It seems to be inside the heart of Naples as it beats”, he said after the last league match won 2-0 against Sampdoria. “The fans excite you, it becomes difficult to be at their level. We have to give back what they give us but giving all the love you receive becomes difficult.”