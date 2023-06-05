













He commented in an interview with a financial medium that there are still technical problems and even called the technology of this type of platform ‘very complicated’. At least that’s their way of thinking.

It is for what Sony is evaluating ‘several options’ to stream PlayStation games over the Internet.

Specifically, what Yoshida commented was ‘I think the cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to gaming, the technical difficulties are high’.

What does it mean exactly? Apparently Yoshida was referring to latency, which is a response time issue.

Especially the action executed by the control with respect to what can be seen on the screen. The head of Sony went on to say ‘so there will be challenges for cloud gaming, but we want to take them on’.

Another issue he addressed was when play sessions fluctuate throughout the day. Many people, when they finish their work or chores, decide to play and that can affect performance. However, at other times the users are much less.

Kenichirō Yoshida calls to this ‘the dark time’ in Financial Times. That’s why he explained ‘dark time for cloud gaming had been a problem for both Microsoft and Google, but it was significant that we were able to use those hours [más tranquilas] for learning Artificial Intelligence’.

While this is Yoshida’s way of thinking, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has made other comments about cloud gaming.

In a previous interview Ryan said ‘we see mobile gaming as an increasingly important trend, and the cloud will be instrumental in enabling us, or even anyone else, to take advantage of it’.

To the above, he added ‘we have some pretty exciting and aggressive plans to accelerate our initiatives in the cloud space that we’ll be developing over the course of the next few months’.

