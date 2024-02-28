Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Titles | Do you want a title that sounds cool? That's how much you have to pay for it

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Titles | Do you want a title that sounds cool? That's how much you have to pay for it

Thousands of titles have been distributed in the 21st century. HS's search engine tells you what kind of titles are awarded in your municipality.

48,400 euro. That's how much you have to prepare to pay in tax to the state coffers if you want to propose a new recipient of the title of mountain councilor or state councilor to the country.

However, the title of working for the state, municipality or church costs only 12,100 euros.

In the 21st century, 42 mountain councilors and one state councilor have received the title granted by the president.

