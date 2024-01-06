Napoli disaster: 3-0 in Turin. Mazzocchi debut with expulsion

Napoli, orphaned by the disqualified Mazzarri and with 10 men from the start of the second half, were hit and sunk by a Turin team in excellent form: 3-0 the final result at the Olimpico Savoy. The home team started off strong straight away: in the 22nd minute there was an opportunity with Vlasic who fired a great shot from the right but just missed the target.

In the 26th minute it was Napoli's turn with Raspadori, a direct shot and a great save by Milinkovic-Savic who was surprised. Raspadori tries again two minutes later but this time the ball goes off target. In the 35th minute Mario Rui saved Napoli from an incursion by Zapata. The stalemate was broken in the 43rd minute with a goal scored by Sanabria with some interventions of luck, after Ilic's assist which reaches Zapata who does not control well but finds Sanabria. One minute of added time.

Bad return to the field for Napoli, who immediately lose Mazzocchi (in the 50th minute) – he entered the field at the beginning of the second half, on his debut with the Napoli shirt, he had arrived during the week from Salernitana – expelled after a consultation with the VAR for the dangerous entry on Lazaro: the Azzurri remain with ten men, and shortly after arrives the Torino double their lead with Vlasic's great strike with his right foot from distance in the 52nd minute. Trio granata in the 66th minute with the great goal from Buongiorno.

