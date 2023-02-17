The controversy caused a sensation on the occasion of Juventus-Nantes Of Europa Leaguewith the bianconeri penalized by some referee decisions, especially on an evident touch of the hand in the French area. Bonucci he stood out for the vehemence of his protests, darting off the bench and trying as usual to change the race direction’s mind. Seba Frey, former Viola goalkeeper, wanted to comment on Twitter’s friends’ post 999who mocked the central taking up his apostrophe to Venuti a few days ago: “Sit down Bonucci!”