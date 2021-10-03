Seven out of seven: the leaders Naples also passes to Florence (1-2) in comeback and continues to really scare the opponents. After the first few minutes of difficulty, with possession close to 70% of the Viola, the logical advantage of the Italian boys arrives who at 28 ‘take the lead with a great shot in the area by Martinez Quarta. The Azzurri feel the blow, try to organize themselves and after 10 ‘they find a draw: Osihmen is a train, Quarta can do nothing but spread him in the area. Rigor, which Insigne beats hard but centrally. Dragowski rejects with his hand, Insigne tries to reject with his head, the ball instead reaches Lozano who has no difficulty in putting it in. In the second half, in the 51st minute, Rrahmani headed the goal from Zielinski’s cross. There are 40 minutes left, but the Azzurri have no difficulty in keeping the goal of the advantage.