Milan Verona streaming and live TV: where to see it

Saturday 16 October 2021 at 8.45 pm Milan and Verona take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the eighth day of Serie A 2021-2022 which – given the Covid-19 emergency (Coronavirus) – will be played with the stands with reduced capacity. Where will it be possible to see Milan Verona on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the Italian top league match in detail:

On TV and streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Verona will be visible on TV on Sky Sport and live streaming on SkyGo and on the paid platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime. The match will, as always, also be told via radio. On what frequencies? On those of Rai Radio 1. In short, losing the match will be really complicated. The kick-off of Milan Verona is scheduled for 8.45 pm on Saturday 16 October 2021.

In summary:

Competition: Milan-Verona

Competition: A league

Where is it: San Siro stadium, Milan

When: Saturday 16 October 2021

Hours: 20.45

TV: DAZN, Sky Sport

