The organization behind the initiative is called the World Cup of Motorsport and uses the A1 GP logo, although it is not yet clear if this will be the definitive name of the series.

The original A1 GP raced for four seasons between 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, before its financial collapse led to the cancellation of the fifth campaign.

The series saw teams compete under the flag of countries with riders of the same nationality.

A Lola chassis with a Zytek engine was used for the first three years, then replaced by a car and engine supplied by Ferrari for the fourth season.

The new series is expected to have a similar format, with 20 identical cars running on sustainable fuel and with a team from each nation made up of a mix of experienced and young drivers. There will also be an “innovative race format” according to a source.

As revealed by Sky Business News and later confirmed by Motorsport.com, the man behind the latest initiative is entrepreneur Sir Keith Mills, best known for founding loyalty programs Nectar and Air Miles in the UK.

Mills was also one of the architects of the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as Vice-President of the organizing committee.

He is also very involved in sailing, having founded the America’s Cup candidate Team Origin in 2007 with Ben Ainslie as skipper. The program was canceled prior to the 2013 competition.

Nicolas Lapierre, A1 Team France Picture of: Motorsport Images

Mills was also a former manager of Tottenham Hotspur football club in England. Apparently, Mills and his company Origin Sports Group are trying to get the backing needed to get the project off the ground.

The Origin website states that the company is “an innovative sports investment firm driving the transformation and growth of the sports industry,” adding that its focus is “to identify investment opportunities with growth potential at long term and match them with our network of capital partners who want to invest in sport”.

As CEO, Budkowski would be the figurehead and as such is in charge of putting together the sporting and technical package. Budkowski began his career as an aerodynamicist at Prost GP in 2001 and subsequently progressed through careers at Ferrari and McLaren, becoming Head of Aerodynamics at the latter in 2012.

Two years later he moved to the FIA, where he held the position of technical and sporting coordinator of F1 and subsequently head of the technical department of F1.

However, rather than pursue a career with the governing body, he moved to the Renault F1 Team in 2018 in the role of Executive Director, initially working alongside then Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul.

When Abiteboul left the Enstone outfit, a clear Team Principal was not appointed, although Budkowski has de facto filled the role during the 2021 season.

He then left the team in January 2022 after the switch to the Alpine name and before the arrival of Otmar Szafnauer as the new Team Principal. Veteran F1 technical director Mike Gascoyne is also reportedly involved in the project, suggesting that his company MGI may be behind the design of the car.