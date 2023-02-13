Napoli could give up playing the next five games and still remain in the lead. Even if the closest rival, in this case Inter, wins them all, they could only support the Azzurri. The numbers do nothing but legitimize and materialize what the eye shows us on the pitch, or rather that Spalletti’s team is head and shoulders above all the others.

A superiority that expresses record numbers. Like the 15-point lead after 22 days. Never in the 3-point era (formula in force since the 1994-95 tournament) had a team had such an advantage over the second in the table after 22 games. The previous record was held by Inter, who in 2006-07 traveled with an 11-point margin over second-placed Roma. But not only that: the current 59 points for Napoli after 22 rounds are one step away from the 60 of the Nerazzurri in the aforementioned championship, and of Juventus 2018-19 (which had 9 more than Napoli).

Tops in Europe

—

The 19 wins in 22 matches (2 draws and only one defeat), are also the best tally in the 5 main European leagues. In the Premier League, Arsenal are at the top with 51 points in 21 games, the result of 16 wins, 3 draws and 2 knockouts. Even if they win the next match (Wednesday’s big match at home against Manchester City), the Gunners would not reach the 55 of Osimhen and partners. Does not do better than Napoli – for now – not even Barcelona, ​​which in the Spanish Liga has forfeited 56 with one game less (21). If on Sunday at the Camp Nou they beat Cadiz (struggling not to relegate), they would perfectly follow the path of the Neapolitans (19 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss). In Ligue 1, PSG leads with 54 points in 23 games, while in the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich travel at a decidedly slower pace, with 43 points in 20 games. Widening the panorama, in Portugal by winning the next two Benfica could equal Napoli (now they have 53 in 20 games), while in Turkey Zaniolo’s Galatasaray are at 54 with the same number of games as the Serie A leaders, 22 In Greece Panathinaikos lead with 51 in 22 games. In short, from any latitude or longitude you look at it, Napoli is the master.