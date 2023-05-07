Mexico City.- Between this Saturday night and Sunday morning, there will be very heavy occasional rains in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Guerrero and Oaxaca; heavy rains in areas of Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico; showers in Michoacán, Mexico City, Morelos, veracruz and Chiapas, according to the weather forecast for central and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

These rains will be caused by the interaction of a couple of low-pressure channels, the entry of moisture from both oceans, and instability at high levels of the atmosphere. This will also cause electric shocks, strong winds with gusts of 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) and possible hail fall.

The dependency attached to the Conagua warns that the rains in the aforementioned states could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods.

For this Sunday, a dry line will interact with a low pressure channel over the interior of the Mexican Republic and with instability at high levels of the atmosphere. This will cause punctual heavy rains which will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall on states in the center, east and south of the country, including the Valley of Mexico.

Finally, the environment will continue from hot to very hot with temperatures up to 45°C in areas of San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, May 7, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Guerrero.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima and Quintana Roo.

Very heavy rains could cause flooding and landslides in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, May 07, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Hidalgo and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, May 7, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, May 7, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Sunday morning a cool environment and partly cloudy skies with haze in the morning. During the afternoon, cloudy skies with a probability of punctual heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Likewise, variable direction wind is forecast from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. In Mexico City, a maximum temperature of 27 to 29 °C and a minimum temperature of 12 to 14 °C are expected. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a maximum temperature of 21 to 23 °C and a minimum temperature of 7 to 9 °C are expected.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and increasing cloudiness during the afternoon with a probability of showers in Michoacán, isolated rains in Jalisco and Colima, as well as no rain in Nayarit. The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and extremely hot during the afternoon. West component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h with probability of dust storms in areas of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy rains in Guerrero and showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Temperate environment in the morning and extremely hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy skies with showers, electrical storms and hail fall in Veracruz. No rain in Tabasco. Temperate environment during the morning and from very hot to extremely hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region and gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy most of the day with probability of isolated rains in Quintana Roo and no rain in the rest of the region. Temperate environment in the morning and extremely hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, showers in Zacatecas and isolated rains in Aguascalientes; all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning in the region and hot to very hot environment in the afternoon in the region. The west component wind will dominate from 20 to 35 km/h and gusts from 60 to 70 km/h with a probability of dust storms.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Sky with scattered clouds in the morning and increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos, all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Guanajuato.