Osimhen and his companions will go back to work tomorrow morning. In the next few hours, a new safety plan starting from Wednesday evening

The disappointment is there, it is useless to hide it. But compared to the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Milan, this time at least the fans are joking. “It was just a dress rehearsal, interrupted because it rained heavily and therefore you couldn’t run the risk of celebrating in the street and then getting sick. Now from Wednesday or Thursday, given that the weather forecast is good, you can get the party started true”, said the well-known comedian Peppe Iodice in a story on Instagram, which has collected an infinite number of likes.

Three parties? — In the meantime, Spalletti gave the group a day off today. The appointment for the resumption of preparation, in view of the away match in Udine, is set for tomorrow morning. After Juventus’ draw, only one point is now enough for the leaders to give the mathematical certainty of the title. But the Scudetto could also arrive on Wednesday, from a failed victory by Lazio, second at 18 points behind, over Sassuolo. Precisely this double chance now presents a new problem of public order because following the missed appointment with the tricolor, now the celebrations in the city could even triple: one Wednesday, in the event that Lazio do not beat Sassuolo at the Olimpico, one Thursday, immediately after the match in Udine and another next Sunday when Napoli will face Fiorentina in Fuorigrotta and the team could finally allow itself to be embraced by its fans. See also The surprises of the fans, the Maradona sold out: Naples prepares the party for Milan

Floor — In the next few hours, meetings are scheduled in the Prefecture to develop a new safety plan. It is not excluded that the match against the Friulians, whose start is currently set at 20.45, could be brought forward to 18 to avoid the return of the team to Naples during the night, with the presumable invasion by the fans of the Capodichino terminal already which occurred on Sunday, after the team’s arrival from the victory in Turin against Juve, with people mad with joy, on the street until dawn.

May 1, 2023 (change May 1, 2023 | 4:31 pm)

