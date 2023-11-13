November 13 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the legendary lime maker Sergei Smirnov, whose photographs are a real chronicle of Russian history. To mark the anniversary, Izvestia is presenting an exhibition of the master’s best works at the ZIL Cultural Center and launching a special project in which they tell stories left behind the scenes.

It was through the eyes of Smirnov that Soviet citizens first saw Luciano Pavarotti, Elizabeth Taylor, and Gina Lollobrigida. Their visits to the USSR became symbols of overcoming hostility between peoples. But, showing them in all their splendor, Smirnov at the same time reminded: our stars are no worse! Lollobrigida, communicating with Yuri Gagarin, looks at him with undisguised admiration. And it’s immediately clear: he is the main idol here, not she. In addition, when Taylor walks next to Lyubov Orlova, it is impossible to take your eyes off both.

All these photographs are shown at the Izvestia exhibition for the 100th anniversary, which is called: “Under the Curtain: Why Thatcher, Che Guevara, Taylor and Pavarotti came to the USSR.” In the historical building of the constructivist era – the ZIL House of Culture – viewers will see three dozen photographs by Sergei Smirnov, covering the period of his work at Izvestia and four decades of national history. And QR codes placed near the exhibits will allow you to look into the “behind the scenes” of the work of an outstanding photographer and find out what the “profession of a reporter” is.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. The exhibition will be available to the public for a month starting November 17.

