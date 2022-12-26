More certainties than doubts for Luciano Spalletti towards the resumption of the championship, at least as regards the availability of most of his men.

The Municipality of Naples gives the ok: Dalma will be at Maradona on Monday. But with constraints

See also The Municipality of Naples gives the ok: Dalma will be at Maradona on Monday. But with constraints

Napoli must find again – like all their opponents – game rhythm and the best condition but they will also find Amir Rrahmani and, above all, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in Milan against Inter on 4 January because – even if many have forgotten it – the Azzurri have closed the first part of the season without their star due to the injury sustained in Liverpool by the Georgian. Of course, with three matches in nine days (Inter, Sampdoria and Juventus) it will be necessary to see if both will have the legs to handle the 270′ but luckily there is no shortage of alternatives.

scheduled tests

—

In fact, the five World Cup veterans have all returned in good condition and guarantee Spalletti the possibility of drawing liberally from his squad with points of excellence, such as Kim, Anguissa and Zielinski, whose absence was felt in the friendlies in Turkey and Maradona. By the way, for the three of them as for Lozano and Olivera, there will be a way to put minutes into the engine in a test with the Primavera which should take place in the next few days. In short, the only ones in the pits remain Sirigu and Demme, whose conditions don’t worry about anything else because he is in goal – where Contini is about to return from Sampdoria (as part of the operation that will bring baby Zanoli to Genoa and Bereszynski in the blue) – that in midfield, where Spalletti is studying director Gaetano, there is no shortage of alternatives to the immovable Meret and Lobotka.