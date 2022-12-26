Skiing | Mountain runner Susanna Saapunki returned to skiing and got the “full-body boost” of her life in the uphill race

Ski Mountaineering, the upcoming Olympic sport for Susanna Saapung, has been a form of training that supports mountain running, but now she is interested in competing in it up to prestigious competitions.

In January 2016 national team skier at the time Susanna Saapunki climbed the famous final climb of the Tour de Ski tour, the only one left in his career, where the altitude difference of about 400 meters is climbed on the ski slope of Alpe Cermis in a distance of about three kilometers.

Just before Christmas last Friday, current mountain runner Saapunki returned to skis to compete in an even tougher uphill race, also in northern Italy.

It was the first competition in his life in the sport whose English name is ski mountaineering and which is commonly abbreviated as skimo.

Italian The national-level competition in Livigno turned out to be a decent debut for Saapung, as she finished third, ahead of only two women who reached the top positions in the World Cup of the sport. There were 22 competitors in the women’s series.

On arrival, it took about 44 minutes to climb the ski slope in a distance of four kilometers with a height difference of just under 800 meters. The average steepness was therefore almost 20 percent. He lost to the winner by more than two minutes.

Livigno is located at an altitude of about 1,800 meters, and the finish of the race was at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters.

“I don’t remember when I’ve had such a full-body acidosis and felt so bad,” says Saapunki.

In the competition, Saapunki used skis with so-called risers on the bottom. Climbing was practically walking with skis on.

Uphill races, i.e. verticals, are part of the sport’s World Cup program alongside the normal races. In normal races, the performance includes both climbing and, after removing the uphill hairs, going downhill.

On arrival skimo has already been a form of training supporting the main sport, i.e. mountain running, but now he also plans to compete in skimo.

“If nothing miraculous happens, I will be seen on January 11 in Switzerland in the vertical of the World Cup.”

According to Saapung, many of the best uphill competitors in mountain running have also been successful in skimo.

“Skimo’s biomechanics are close to running, and through it, even in winter, you can train your muscle endurance on really steep sections and you can reach high altitudes,” says Saapunki, who at the beginning of November in the World Championships in mountain running in his main competition, he finished sixth in the 8.5 kilometer uphill run and 12th in the 11.2 kilometer so-called up and down race.

Saapunki plans to compete in skimo value competitions at some point in the future.

“This winter I will start with vertical. Next winter, I’ll probably do a few normal distance races as well. The Italians have said that if I don’t come to the ski competitions, they’ll even come to pick me up from home by force.”

Skimo is a new Olympic sport in the 2026 Games. They are held in many different places in northern Italy, although only Milan and Cortina appear in the official name of their games.

For example, skimo competitions are held in Bormio very close to Saapung’s current residence. According to Saapung, the sports circles are quite disappointed that the skimo sports at the Olympics are apparently a sprint lasting a few minutes and a mixed sprint relay.

“There is a big fight about it, because sprinting is not traditional skiing. The sports community is really upset that it was made into a show sport in a way. Yes, it’s a big deal to get a vertical or normal travel there.”

This controversy interests Saapunki for a special reason.

“If we can get through the fight that there will be a vertical or normal trip to the Olympics, then very likely we will aim for the Olympics.”

Now in the initial phase I arrived to use its exceptional oxygen absorption capacity in uphill races, but in normal races the performance also includes counting.

“Last winter, I told the Italians that I’m not good enough at math. They nailed me right away on the basis that they had seen me fall in training. They say that’s quite enough for women.”

At times, skiing in skimo competitions may even resemble skydiving.

“I’ve already practiced the technique on steep slopes, and it’s gone a long way.”

The skis and skis used in skimo are clearly lighter than in alpine skiing.

“The equipment is damn light compared to skiing equipment. It was a challenge at first, because you don’t feel that pressure when you count with them. It feels like you’re about to take off all the time. That’s where I learned the most.”

Saapung has a qualified coach right next door, because his spouse Ville Miettunen is a former vaulter who won the youth world championship in 2011 and finished eighth in the adult world championships the same year.

His vaulting career ended with an injury at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“I’m at Ville’s school all the time, and I wasn’t a bad calculator even as a cross-country skier.”

in Finland skimo became a sport under the Finnish Climbing Association in October. Kiipeilyliitto was chosen as Finland’s representative and member of the sport’s international federation ISMF (International Ski Mountaineering Federation).

When Saapunki competes in the world cup of the sport in the future and possibly also in prestigious competitions, it will be done through the Climbing Association.

“The climbing association has been involved with an incredibly great attitude. If the verticals of the World Cup go well for me, I’ll also go to the World Cup in Spain in February to lead that race,” Saapunki plans.