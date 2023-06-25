With the departure of Ndombele and Demme (also Zielinski is in the balance) the department in the middle of the field needs to be strengthened

The Napoli midfield is the sector that has changed the least in Luciano Spalletti’s two-year period. Because with the arrival of Frank Anguissa in September 2021, the department launched by the coach ended up almost always revolving around the Cameroonian, playmaker Stanley Lobotka and midfielder Piotr Zielinski. Having said that the latter’s future is yet to be written (with a contract expiring in a year and a renewal which for the club can only be downwards and it is not said that the Pole will not accept it) the department needs grafts important to raise the technical rate of the department. Last year, with Fabian Ruiz who left on the siren wire for Paris, Ndombele arrived on loan. Now that the Frenchman returns to Tottenham, an investment is needed, just as there will be room for a second purchase, given the probable departure of the German midfielder Diego Demme.

Hence, Napoli can bet on two new men to give Rudi Garcia (yesterday also praised by Francesco Totti) alternatives and a long bench in a department that can also count on the freshness of Elmas and Gaetano. And so a club without economic problems or obligations to sell – which distresses all its competitors – can aspire to two highly prestigious targets: the Dutch Teun Koopmeiners and the German-Serbian Lazar Samardzic. It will not be easy to convince Atalanta and Udinese to sell them. But Napoli has the economic strength and incentives to convince clubs and players to choose the blue.

THE PENALTY TAKEER — Koopmeiners, 25, is a complete and eclectic midfielder, capable of playing in different positions and in full maturity. He has a precise and deadly left foot and finished an excellent season with 10 goals. He is also the penalty taker from Atalanta and a more precise one from the penalty spot for Napoli would not mind, just as the left-footed knows how to use his powerful foot to beat free-kicks. But it is clear that first of all it is a question of evaluating the balance that a player can create in the middle of the field. And the Dutchman becomes deadly close to the strikers by taking advantage of his shot. But at Atalanta with Gasperini he indifferently showed that he knows how to play central in front of defence. In short, with such an eclectic player, the transition to 4-2-3-1 could be quite natural. Let's talk about the type of players coach Garcia likes, who wants flexible men in the middle, so he can change his tactical attitude even within the same match. Atalanta values ​​him at least thirty million, Napoli awaits the right moment to formulate their own offer.

HIT IN SERBIAN — Samardzic is just 21 years old but in the last two seasons at Udinese he has had an exponential improvement and is now in the sights of several clubs, not just in Italy. Lazar was born and raised in football in Germany, where he played in all the youth national teams, but then he preferred to choose his roots, those of family origins and accepted the call from Serbia, with whom he has already played his first matches. Technician, excellent shooting and good dribbling skills, in the last two championships he played 58 Serie A matches in Udine, scoring 7 goals. One of these, very nice by the way, scored by the best defense of the tournament, right at the Maradona last November. With Spalletti who at the end of the match complimented the boy's qualities. The value of the card should be around 15 million, but given the many requests, Udinese can also raise their demands. But a direct contact De Laurentiis-Pozzo could be decisive.