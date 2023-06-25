Tennis | The legend of Swedish tennis annoys his country’s number one player: “He’s a real snob”

Kent Carlsson, the former number six player in the world statistics, is furious with Mikael Ymer.

Tennis the Swedish star of the past years, who was the sixth highest in the men’s world rankings Kent Carlsson is furious with the country’s number one star to Mikael Ymer.

Ymer, 24, raised an uproar in blue and yellow tennis circles on Midsummer after he refused to play in Båstad’s Swedish Open with quite colorful turns of phrase.

“Christopher Hult and his team can push their money to the rear,” Ymer told the tennis website For Tennisportalen referring to the manager of the July tournament.

Carlsson, 55, makes a Swedish magazine Expressen’s made it clear in the interview that he does not approve of the behavior of the youngster ranked 63rd in the world rankings.

“It’s pathetic. Take him out of the Davis Cup and everything. There is no place for him in the national team,” says Carlsson, who has won nine ATP tournaments.

“He’s a real snob. There is no place for such crap in Swedish tennis.”

Tournament director Hult recently said that he found Ymer’s comments sad, but welcomed him to the tournament in the future. Carlsson disagrees.

“Stop fooling around with him and don’t tell him he’s welcome back. He is doing so much damage to Swedish tennis. I’m fucking furious,” says Carlsson.

Carlsson adds that he does not understand why the tournament organizers have offered Ymer a large monetary compensation for playing, because the player behaves so badly.

“He probably thinks he’s a god, has compared himself to Zlatan and so on. He just makes himself a laughing stock.”

Mikael Ymer has represented Sweden in the Davis Cup. Picture from 2022.

The past years the star refers to Ymer’s comments from a year ago with a Zlatan comparison about why the tournament played at home is not interesting.

“The reason why I don’t play in Båstad is the same as why Zlatan Ibrahimović not playing in Allsvenskan”, Ymer said at the time For Tennisportalen.

General Secretary of the Swedish Tennis Association Christer Sjöö tells Expressen that he does not agree with Carlsson about excluding Ymer from the Davis Cup team.

“The question is [Swedish Openin] between the organizer and Mikael. Mikael has been loyal in the Davis Cup and has taken us to a higher level,” he reasons.

“That’s really all I can say.”

July The tournament starting on the 10th will see a representative from Ymer’s family, as Mikael Ymer’s older brother Elias Ymer has caused a wild card to happen.

A tennis legend also plays on the wild card in Båstad Björn Borg son Leo Borg. In men’s singles they are with for example Norwegian world list four Casper Ruud and the number one name in Finland, 44th in the world list Emil Ruusuvuori.