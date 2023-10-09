After Maradona’s heavy defeat against Fiorentina on Sunday, the president is evaluating the replacement
After just eight days the relationship between Rudi Garcia and Napoli would already be wavering. The latest defeats, starting with yesterday’s defeat at home against Fiorentina, have pushed Aurelio De Laurentiis to reflect on the coach’s future. From what we understand there has already been a meeting between the Napoli president and the French coach, with other Napoli managers also present.
