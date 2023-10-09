Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Airlines react to the war in Israel. Lufthansa is canceling all connections until further notice. This is how things continue for international air traffic.

Cologne – In the wake of the war in Israel, Lufthansa has canceled all flights in and out of the country until further notice. A spokesman for the company told IPPEN.MEDIA on Monday afternoon: “Safety is the top priority for the Lufthansa Group airlines. “Due to the still unclear situation in Israel and after intensive analysis of the situation, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group have decided to suspend their regular flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Saturday.”

Lufthansa is suspending all flights to Israel – travel offers can still be found on the homepage on Monday

It seems that things could get complicated for affected travelers: “We are currently only able to offer very limited rebooking options to and from Israel,” explains the company. “We regret having to make this decision. We ask everyone affected to contact their airline.” The Lufthansa Group would now continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel “and are in close contact with the authorities.” Currently There is also an urgent travel warning in the crisis area.

Lufthansa and other airlines have suspended flights to Israel until further notice. © Georg Ismar/dp

On Monday afternoon (October 9, 2:55 p.m.), the company was still offering flights to Israel on its website as usual. A short time later, the offer can no longer be found. The company had previously suspended air traffic until Monday, October 9th. With the extension, the company is reacting to the security situation in Israel. A group of German students are currently stuck in the middle of the crisis area. Attempts to fly the young people out have so far failed.

Air traffic to Israel is severely restricted – planes turn around in the air

Already on Saturday, a Lufthansa spokesman told the dpa that all Lufthansa flights to Israel had been canceled except for one aircraft. The Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss has also canceled all other connections for the time being, apart from two flights to Israel.

Other airlines are also significantly restricting their flights to Israel due to the unclear current political situation. According to AeroTelegraph, several airlines changed the destination of their flying aircraft during the flight on Saturday and sent their pilots back to the departure airport. Given the current situation, a quick return to normal air traffic operations in Israel seems unlikely.