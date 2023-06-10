At the Forum, Scariolo’s team starts with a 10-0 victory then suffers a comeback from Olimpia lit by Datome. Race-2 on Sunday

Milan-Virtus Bologna 92-82

The Scudetto final is off to a good start in Milan. Olimpia with the numbers of the Napier-Shields-Hall trio race-1 is taken immediately after 40′ suffered and defends the field factor, in his Forum sold out at an altitude of 12600 spectators, against the great rival Virtus, which collapsed in the last quarter.

The match — Already the first quarter is the mirror of the match with waves from both sides: Bologna starts very strong scoring 5/5 from two, flies to 0-10 while Milan stutters shots. Napier breaks the ice with a 3+1 game. Belinelli is hot, he produces 6 points in an amen la Virtus until the substitutions arrive. Teodosic sixth man explodes the triple of the new +10 (9-19) but here comes Gigi Datome. Before him he twists a finger and has it put back in place by the doctor then, with the adjusted hand, he shoots 7 points which revive Olimpia’s attack. See also LIVE At 20.30 Final match-4 Milan-Bologna: Olimpia ahead 2-1 in the series

The Datome effect — Virtus throws 5 free throws favoring the return of the hosts together with three free attack fouls. Napier returns to the field, having gone on the bench with two fouls, to post the overtaking triple at half-time: a 12-0 that allows Milan to finish ahead 21-19 at the first siren. In the second quarter Bologna recovers, Mickey impacts in flight, Teodosic with three free throws brings the black V forward, then King Milos triples up +5 (24-29), Milan throws balls into the stands, Teodosic is still three at 12 personal points on 26-32. Napier replies with his fourth personal triple after a technician suffered by Messina and not exploited by Teodosic. Napier’s third foul puts Milan in serious difficulty, which in fact suffers another virtussino extension fueled by Belinelli and Shengelia who make it 31-41, third +10 of the guests in the first part. A triple from Hall relieves Olimpia’s anxiety but then Beli puts in a three-pointer to make it 36-44 at the break. For Milan, with Melli and Voigtamann on zero and Baron held at 2 points, being at -8 is already a lot of stuff. See also Vialli, here is the latest gift to Mancini. And the masseur: "he never paid"

The comeback — The recovery of the Italian champions arrives at the return to the field always with Napier as protagonist and Hall as good support. The two ignite even the dullest companions: Melli finds a basket of his own, Voigtmann two triples, then Baron overtakes again from three and with Melli he scores a Milanese +3 (56-53; 8-0 break) but on the other side Ojeleye also wakes up with his triple hitting immediately. Three free kicks by Beli bring Virtus ahead in the 30th minute at 63-64. Last quarter with strong hearts. Hall also wants to be the protagonist and he succeeds, Milan rises to +4 (68-64) then Melli’s tap in goes +6. Bologna no longer finds easy shots. The zone doesn’t help them because Shields, Napier and Hall immediately punch them from three: 84-74 The cry of the Forum rises, Olimpia even at +12 has the 1-0 in hand and Virtus has to surrender with many regrets . But the impression is that it will be a long final. Sunday race-2 again at the Forum. See also Vitor Roque is not the only pearl of Brazil in Barcelona's orbit

Milan:Napier 22, Hall 15, Shields 11.

Virtus Bologna: Belinelli 19, Shengelia 16, Teodosic 15.

June 9, 2023 (change June 9, 2023 | 23:54)

