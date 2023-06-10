Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a powerful shelling in the Orekhovsky and Pologovsky sections of Zaporozhye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are carrying out heavy shelling in the Orekhovsky and Pohovsky sections of the Zaporozhye region from heavy weapons. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

He also pointed out that at a minimum distance from the line of contact, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transferring armored vehicles and manpower. Together with artillery preparation, this indicates the imminent start of a new assault.