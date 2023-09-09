DFormer Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, wants to run again for Congress. The 83-year-old Democrat announced on Friday that she would be running again in her California constituency in the 2024 election. The US must “show the world that our flag is still here, with freedom and justice for all,” Pelosi wrote on the online service X, formerly Twitter. “That’s why I’m running for re-election – and I respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi’s candidacy for another four-year mandate could rekindle the debate about the old age of many politicians in the US Congress. The majority leader of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, is 81 years old and recently made headlines with interruptions at press conferences. Three other senators are even older than McConnell, including Republican Chuck Grassley (89) and Democrat Dianne Feinstein (90).

Age is also a key issue ahead of next year’s presidential election. Incumbent President Joe Biden is 80 years old, his possible Republican challenger, ex-President Donald Trump, is 77 years old.

Pelosi, whose constituency is in San Francisco, is one of the most prominent politicians in Biden’s Democratic Party. She first entered the House of Representatives in 1987. She chaired the chamber from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023. The post is the third highest office in the state after president and vice president. She resigned in November to make way for “a new generation.” However, she is still considered very influential.